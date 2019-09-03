Namecoin (NMC) Price Hits $0.73 on Major Exchanges

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last week, Namecoin has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $10.70 million and approximately $7,856.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for $0.73 or 0.00006819 BTC on major exchanges including Bitsane, YoBit, Altcoin Trader and Tux Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,646.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $303.03 or 0.02846330 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.08 or 0.00639425 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00019158 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000309 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

Namecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Tux Exchange, C-Patex, Bitsane, BX Thailand, WEX, Trade By Trade, Bleutrade, Poloniex, SouthXchange, Bittylicious, Cryptopia, Altcoin Trader and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

