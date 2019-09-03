Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) PT Set at $2.00 by Roth Capital

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) has been given a $2.00 target price by Roth Capital in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 156.34% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myomo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on Myomo in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MYO remained flat at $$0.78 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 28,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,219. Myomo has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $2.69.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Myomo stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) by 87.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.38% of Myomo worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis used for the purpose of supporting a patient's weak or deformed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

