Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Given a $2.00 Price Target by Roth Capital Analysts

Roth Capital set a $2.00 target price on Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Myomo in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a buy rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myomo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th.

MYO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.78. 39,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,219. Myomo has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $2.69.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Myomo stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) by 87.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,925 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.38% of Myomo worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis used for the purpose of supporting a patient's weak or deformed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

