MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $12.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned MVC Capital an industry rank of 109 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MVC Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MVC Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of MVC Capital in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

MVC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.91. 52,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 8.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.45 million, a PE ratio of 44.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.20. MVC Capital has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $9.89.

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.59 million for the quarter. MVC Capital had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 4.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that MVC Capital will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MVC Capital news, Chairman Michael T. Tokarz bought 11,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.37 per share, for a total transaction of $103,707.16. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 998,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,352,197. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Mvc Capital, Inc. sold 608,310 shares of MVC Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $985,462.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,228,024 shares in the company, valued at $5,229,398.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,433,240 shares of company stock worth $4,087,843 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of MVC Capital during the second quarter valued at about $1,950,000. Almitas Capital LLC raised its holdings in MVC Capital by 12.8% in the first quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 566,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 64,145 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC bought a new position in MVC Capital in the second quarter worth $207,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in MVC Capital in the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MVC Capital by 1.4% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 793,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.84% of the company’s stock.

MVC Capital Company Profile

MVC Capital, Inc is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing.

