Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to post $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Murphy Oil reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $5.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $709.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.71 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 12.37%. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens set a $40.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.08.

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $25,187.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,759.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 632.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 247.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 906.8% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MUR traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $18.07. 89,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,576,139. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 2.02. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $17.04 and a 52 week high of $36.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 79.37%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

