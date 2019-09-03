MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 16,279 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,330 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 16,279 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 366.1% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,962 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Monetta Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $761,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.8% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 271,736 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $20,671,000 after acquiring an additional 55,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $1,141,000. 78.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Mizuho set a $68.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. TheStreet raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price objective on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.69.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $2.29 on Tuesday, reaching $75.48. 307,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,676,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.94 and its 200-day moving average is $69.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $90.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 112.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.74%.

In other QUALCOMM news, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $103,992.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,518.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

