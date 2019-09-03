MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 46.3% in the first quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.66. The stock had a trading volume of 38,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,048. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $104.07 and a twelve month high of $130.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.14.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

