MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $8.32 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 919.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 348.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock traded down $2.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.09. 875,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,506,657. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $87.70 and a one year high of $130.37. The stock has a market cap of $115.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 57.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXN. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Charter Equity raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.71.

In related news, VP R Gregory Delagi sold 150,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $19,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 243,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,025,136.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bing Xie sold 52,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $6,681,197.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,575,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,251,117 shares of company stock valued at $159,473,823 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

