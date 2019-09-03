MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,058 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 240.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.49. 1,080,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,248,825. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.38 and a fifty-two week high of $79.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.68.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.99%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Argus lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.71.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 7,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $500,140.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,466.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael H. Train sold 12,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $783,336.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,249,212.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,333 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,230 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

