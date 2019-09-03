M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,366,144 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,519,708 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,366,144 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.30% of eBay worth $99,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chemical Bank lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 87.9% in the second quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 29,621 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 13,856 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth approximately $351,000. Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in eBay by 5.2% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 26,591 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in eBay by 10.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 905,851 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,781,000 after buying an additional 84,212 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 67.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on eBay from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on eBay to $47.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark boosted their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BidaskClub raised eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.52.

eBay stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.66. 232,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,557,117. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.23 and its 200 day moving average is $38.21. eBay Inc has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 22.12%. eBay’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

In other eBay news, Director Matthew J. Murphy acquired 6,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $232,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 19,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $786,799.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,044.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,942 shares of company stock valued at $9,661,957 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

