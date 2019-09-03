M&T Bank Corp Sells 21,092 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,092 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $42,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

DVY traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $97.52. The company had a trading volume of 817,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,309. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.62. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $84.62 and a 12-month high of $102.54.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

