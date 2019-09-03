M&T Bank Corp Lowers Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,214,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,752 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of M&T Bank Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.62% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $266,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BND traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.05. 1,606,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,728,146. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $77.46 and a 1 year high of $85.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.