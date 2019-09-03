M&T Bank Corp Has $67.33 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 346,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,533 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $67,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 219,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,629,000 after acquiring an additional 44,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 51,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter.

IJH traded down $2.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.23. 521,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,925. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $156.13 and a one year high of $205.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.23.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

