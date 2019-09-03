M&T Bank Corp Has $49.26 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Air Products & Chemicals worth $49,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 358.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 405,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,462,000 after purchasing an additional 317,174 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 527,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,340,000 after acquiring an additional 220,088 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,161,000 after acquiring an additional 212,479 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 854,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,133,000 after acquiring an additional 197,958 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,636,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $421,179,000 after acquiring an additional 187,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup set a $260.00 price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.71.

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $227.16 per share, with a total value of $4,543,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,783 shares in the company, valued at $103,081,346.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APD traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $224.67. 31,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,403. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.44 and a fifty-two week high of $232.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.31 and a 200-day moving average of $207.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.28%.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

