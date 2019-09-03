M&T Bank Corp Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 966,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.17% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $75,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of IJR traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,378,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,747. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.63. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $90.46.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

