M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.05% of Chubb worth $34,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,140,532,000 after purchasing an additional 493,424 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,889,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,665,503,000 after acquiring an additional 74,295 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Chubb by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,205,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,256,000 after acquiring an additional 203,528 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,631,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,121,000 after acquiring an additional 383,344 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Chubb by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,376,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,101,000 after acquiring an additional 56,907 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, insider Paul Bennett Medini sold 2,125 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.72, for a total value of $326,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,534 shares in the company, valued at $13,763,166.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 6,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total value of $948,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,575,051.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 313,773 shares of company stock valued at $46,862,103. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock traded up $1.70 on Tuesday, reaching $157.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,766. The company has a market capitalization of $71.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.92. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $119.54 and a 1 year high of $160.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.78%.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Chubb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

