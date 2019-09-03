Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th.

Mosaic has decreased its dividend by an average of 54.7% per year over the last three years. Mosaic has a dividend payout ratio of 11.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mosaic to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $18.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.88. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $17.36 and a 1-year high of $37.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.18). Mosaic had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Mosaic news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 12,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $249,691.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,704 shares in the company, valued at $455,353.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Mosaic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $27.00 price objective on Mosaic and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.07.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

