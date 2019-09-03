Morgan Stanley Reiterates $219.00 Price Target for Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Morgan Stanley set a $219.00 target price on Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WDAY. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Workday from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Workday currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $212.45.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,803,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,934. Workday has a one year low of $117.72 and a one year high of $226.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.93 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.79 and its 200-day moving average is $199.34.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). Workday had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $887.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, insider Petros Dermetzis sold 3,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.59, for a total value of $738,190.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $197.52 per share, with a total value of $197,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 452,694 shares of company stock valued at $95,925,066 in the last 90 days. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Workday by 72.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 99,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,512,000 after acquiring an additional 41,890 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 950.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 3.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 277,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,998,000 after acquiring an additional 10,171 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the second quarter valued at $634,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 60.4% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

