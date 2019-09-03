Monness Crespi & Hardt Analysts Give Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) a $262.00 Price Target

Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $262.00 price objective on Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Compass Point started coverage on Workday in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $219.00 target price on Workday and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Workday from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Workday from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $212.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $2.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,885,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.34. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $117.72 and a fifty-two week high of $226.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $887.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.44 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workday will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $2,235,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $61,727.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 452,694 shares of company stock worth $95,925,066. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,609,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,975,530,000 after purchasing an additional 683,181 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Workday by 6.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,716,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,680,974,000 after purchasing an additional 552,280 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Workday by 5.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,077,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,766,000 after purchasing an additional 57,358 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Workday by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,058,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $217,509,000 after purchasing an additional 38,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Workday by 6.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 718,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,759,000 after purchasing an additional 45,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

