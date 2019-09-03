Monadelphous Group (ASX:MND) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.26

Monadelphous Group Limited (ASX:MND)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.26 and traded as high as $16.06. Monadelphous Group shares last traded at $15.64, with a volume of 450,785 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is A$18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$18.26.

Get Monadelphous Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Monadelphous Group’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

In other Monadelphous Group news, insider Robert Velletri 6,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st.

About Monadelphous Group (ASX:MND)

Monadelphous Group Limited, an engineering group, provides construction, maintenance, and industrial services to the resources, energy, and infrastructure sectors in Australia. It operates through Engineering Construction, and Maintenance & Industrial Services divisions. The company offers large-scale multidisciplinary project management and construction services, including construction management and execution; civil and electrical construction packages; turnkey design and construction; structural steel, tankage, mechanical works, and process equipment and piping fabrication and installation; fabrication and procurement; modularization and off-site pre-assembly; plant commissioning; demolition and remediation works; and offshore construction of plant and infrastructure.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Monadelphous Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monadelphous Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.