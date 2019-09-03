Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $11.50 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MOD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

NYSE:MOD opened at $10.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $17.95.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.88 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,756,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,561,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 105.9% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 732,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after acquiring an additional 376,611 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 43.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,013,618 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,505,000 after acquiring an additional 307,036 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 328.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 195,509 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.