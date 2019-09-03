Mizuho Analysts Give Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) a $225.00 Price Target

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) received a $225.00 target price from stock analysts at Mizuho in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities set a $225.00 price target on Workday and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Workday from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Workday from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 price target on Workday and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Workday to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.28. The company had a trading volume of 157,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,934. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.34. The stock has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of -143.71 and a beta of 1.56. Workday has a 1-year low of $117.72 and a 1-year high of $226.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $887.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.44 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 15.56% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Workday will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $2,235,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.15, for a total value of $1,441,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 452,694 shares of company stock valued at $95,925,066 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Workday during the second quarter worth $31,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth $30,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 47.4% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in Workday during the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

