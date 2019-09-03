Minereum (MNE) Price Up 29.8% This Week

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Minereum has traded 29.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Minereum token can currently be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and HitBTC. Minereum has a total market cap of $83,811.00 and approximately $452.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00212704 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.31 or 0.01269380 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000593 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00087305 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00017372 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Minereum Token Profile

Minereum’s launch date was April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 6,776,699 tokens. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Minereum

Minereum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

