Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Has $494,000 Holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. owned 0.06% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 340.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 53,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDU traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.53. 2,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,124. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.46. iShares US Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $128.78 and a twelve month high of $158.05.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.