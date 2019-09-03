Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. lifted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 17,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 30,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,630. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.40. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

