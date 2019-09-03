Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,099 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for 1.0% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 16.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,027,352 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,032,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656,960 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $46,819,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,055,719 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,453,000 after purchasing an additional 794,347 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 259.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,081,800 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,903,000 after purchasing an additional 780,645 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 31.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,717,161 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,763,000 after purchasing an additional 644,706 shares during the period. 79.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.33. 2,219,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,979,453. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.06. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.79 and a 12-month high of $52.42. The firm has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 19.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.88%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $60.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

