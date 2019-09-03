Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Acquires 2,577 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 36.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 482,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,348,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 257,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,964,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 10.2% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.35.

NYSE DFS traded down $2.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.63. 645,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.70. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $54.36 and a 1-year high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

In other news, SVP Edward W. Mcgrogan sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $174,910.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total value of $1,835,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,874 shares in the company, valued at $11,091,398.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,663 shares of company stock worth $2,534,291 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

