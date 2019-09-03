Midas Gold (OTCMKTS:MDRPF) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shares of Midas Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:MDRPF) rose 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.59, approximately 158,238 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 230,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.56.

Midas Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MDRPF)

Midas Gold Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, antimony, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset is the Stibnite gold project, which is located in Valley County, Idaho. Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Midas Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midas Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.