Metro (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €13.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on B4B3. Baader Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.70 ($17.09) target price on shares of Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €14.55 ($16.92).

B4B3 stock opened at €12.80 ($14.88) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €13.28 and its 200 day moving average price is €13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.71, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. Metro has a fifty-two week low of €10.57 ($12.29) and a fifty-two week high of €14.88 ($17.30). The firm has a market capitalization of $38.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.72.

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

