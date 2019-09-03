Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) PT Set at $42.00 by B. Riley

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) received a $42.00 target price from analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.79% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Methode Electronics’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methode Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Shares of Methode Electronics stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $31.63. 147,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,472. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.57 and its 200-day moving average is $28.34. Methode Electronics has a one year low of $20.99 and a one year high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.43.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Methode Electronics will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in Methode Electronics during the first quarter worth $265,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 328.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 43.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,872 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

