Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) PT Set at $6.00 by Chardan Capital

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) has been assigned a $6.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MESO. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Mesoblast stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.83. 15,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,628. The company has a market cap of $455.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Mesoblast has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $8.78.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 536.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mesoblast will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mesoblast stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) by 284.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,295 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Mesoblast worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

