Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $94.65

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $94.65 and traded as high as $98.36. Merck KGaA shares last traded at $97.84, with a volume of 426,145 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Barclays set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($111.63) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €96.00 ($111.63) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($119.77) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €100.67 ($117.05).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of €94.47 and a 200-day moving average of €94.65.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

