Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Holdings Raised by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,208,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $117,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,778,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,725,349,000 after buying an additional 7,856,946 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,622,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $785,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,412 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10,079.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,044,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $104,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,679 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,405,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $765,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,350,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,397,595,000 after purchasing an additional 635,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,745,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,896,285. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $81.66 and a 1-year high of $109.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.65.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total value of $401,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,000.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 6,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $673,229.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,810,039.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,701 shares of company stock worth $8,491,824 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDT. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 price target on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.15.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

