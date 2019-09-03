MCO 1-Day Volume Tops $6.23 Million (MCO)

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One MCO token can now be bought for about $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Gate.io, Coinrail and Liqui. MCO has a market capitalization of $69.30 million and approximately $6.23 million worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MCO has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MCO alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00038495 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.32 or 0.04530310 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000127 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000068 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00026403 BTC.

MCO Token Profile

MCO is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. MCO’s official message board is medium.com/@Crypto.com . MCO’s official website is crypto.com . The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto . MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto

MCO Token Trading

MCO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinnest, Bit-Z, BigONE, EXX, Binance, OKEx, Liqui, HitBTC, Livecoin, Huobi, LATOKEN, Gate.io, ABCC, Upbit, Bittrex, YoBit, Coinrail, DDEX, Bithumb, Cashierest and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MCO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.