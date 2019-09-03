Matrix AI Network (MAN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $971,653.00

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Matrix AI Network has a market cap of $12.22 million and $971,653.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Matrix AI Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0662 or 0.00000623 BTC on exchanges including HADAX, Gate.io, Kucoin and DDEX. During the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.05 or 0.00650717 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00010642 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00015085 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000560 BTC.

About Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 617,660,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,512,313 tokens. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

Matrix AI Network Token Trading

Matrix AI Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Ethfinex, CoinEgg, LBank, Kucoin, IDEX, Gate.io, DDEX and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matrix AI Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matrix AI Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

