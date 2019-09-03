Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,469 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Broderick Brian C increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 13,240 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.2% during the second quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.6% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,691 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.4% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,360 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Illumina to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.92.

In other Illumina news, SVP Omead Ostadan sold 1,260 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.03, for a total transaction of $422,137.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,001,933.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Robert P. Ragusa sold 2,230 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $653,590.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,666.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,238 shares of company stock valued at $18,022,850 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock traded down $8.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $272.80. The stock had a trading volume of 40,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,648. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.01. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $268.62 and a twelve month high of $380.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The firm has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.12 million. Illumina had a net margin of 27.56% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

