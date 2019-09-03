Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $6,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCHP. Needham & Company LLC set a $100.00 price target on Microchip Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $110.00 price target on Microchip Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Longbow Research began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.93 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.76.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $171,618.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $304,518.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,570.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP stock traded down $2.01 on Tuesday, hitting $84.32. The company had a trading volume of 54,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,110. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Microchip Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $101.35.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.366 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 24.01%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

