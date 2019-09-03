Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 1.5% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 406.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. purchased 1,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $376.32 per share, for a total transaction of $509,537.28. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,537.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 1,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.50, for a total value of $366,596.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,503 shares of company stock worth $8,292,527 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $356.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.86.

NYSE LMT traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $382.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,162. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $371.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $241.18 and a 1 year high of $386.93. The company has a market capitalization of $108.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 297.37% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $14.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.30%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

