Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,435 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,454 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.7% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7,636.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 6,248,957 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168,186 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,133,985 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,598,270,000 after buying an additional 1,778,840 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8,669.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,401,282 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $140,128,000 after buying an additional 1,385,303 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $68,303,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 91.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,454,239 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $122,138,000 after buying an additional 694,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded down $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,386,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,597,234. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $65.22 and a twelve month high of $88.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.38.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 43,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $3,753,552.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,788,236.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randel William Woodgrift sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $5,720,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,346,631.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 435,040 shares of company stock worth $37,121,747. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

