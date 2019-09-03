Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for approximately 2.0% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Zoetis by 306.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Zoetis by 198.8% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total value of $562,293.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,181,608.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Roman Trawicki sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $512,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,932 shares of company stock worth $4,822,671 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.88. 60,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.86. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $78.90 and a 1 year high of $128.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 72.86% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Zoetis from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Zoetis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zoetis from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.13.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

