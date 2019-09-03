Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,250 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,305,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,295,000 after acquiring an additional 183,316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,561,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528,987 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,549,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,717,527,000. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,306,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 189,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,289,937.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 30,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $1,519,687.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,173.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,413 shares of company stock valued at $14,901,149 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,959,482. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.44. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $44.25 and a twelve month high of $55.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.10.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

