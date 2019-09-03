Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Set at $20.00 by Morgan Stanley

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) received a $20.00 target price from equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 14.13% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Sunday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Cowen set a $27.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.96.
Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.29. 6,769,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,771,213. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.08. Marvell Technology Group has a 52-week low of $14.34 and a 52-week high of $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.07.
In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 265,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $6,895,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $45,665.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 28,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $682,346.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 338,057 shares of company stock worth $8,659,346. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 198.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 27.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000.
About Marvell Technology Group
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.
