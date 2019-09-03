Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Set at $20.00 by Morgan Stanley

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) received a $20.00 target price from equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 14.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Sunday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Cowen set a $27.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.29. 6,769,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,771,213. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.08. Marvell Technology Group has a 52-week low of $14.34 and a 52-week high of $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $656.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.29 million. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 14.42% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 265,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $6,895,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $45,665.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 28,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $682,346.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 338,057 shares of company stock worth $8,659,346. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 198.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 27.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

