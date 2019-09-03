Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given a $30.00 Price Target by Oppenheimer Analysts

Oppenheimer set a $30.00 target price on Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Sunday. Barclays set a $30.00 price target on Marvell Technology Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $27.00 price target on Marvell Technology Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America set a $28.00 price target on Marvell Technology Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.96.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.29. 6,769,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,771,213. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.19. Marvell Technology Group has a 1-year low of $14.34 and a 1-year high of $27.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $656.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.29 million. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 14.42%. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 265,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $6,895,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,665.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 28,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $682,346.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 338,057 shares of company stock valued at $8,659,346 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,609,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,961,346,000 after purchasing an additional 17,785,138 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,954,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,338,179,000 after purchasing an additional 55,005,127 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,926,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,358,833,000 after purchasing an additional 628,141 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,081,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $916,559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,742,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138,462 shares in the last quarter.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.