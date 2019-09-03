Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given a $28.00 Price Target by Rosenblatt Securities Analysts

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) received a $28.00 price objective from Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.15% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Marvell Technology Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup cut Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.55 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price objective on Marvell Technology Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $28.00 price objective on Marvell Technology Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.96.
Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $23.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,650,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,771,213. Marvell Technology Group has a twelve month low of $14.34 and a twelve month high of $27.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
In related news, Director Oleg Khaykin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $238,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,204 shares in the company, valued at $793,243.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 28,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $682,346.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 338,057 shares of company stock worth $8,659,346 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.
About Marvell Technology Group
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.
