Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given a $28.00 Price Target by Rosenblatt Securities Analysts

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) received a $28.00 price objective from Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Marvell Technology Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup cut Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.55 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price objective on Marvell Technology Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $28.00 price objective on Marvell Technology Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $23.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,650,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,771,213. Marvell Technology Group has a twelve month low of $14.34 and a twelve month high of $27.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $656.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Oleg Khaykin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $238,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,204 shares in the company, valued at $793,243.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 28,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $682,346.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 338,057 shares of company stock worth $8,659,346 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

