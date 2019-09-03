Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given a $27.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $27.00 target price on Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MRVL. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Sunday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $24.55 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.96.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

NASDAQ MRVL traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.29. 6,768,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,771,213. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average is $23.08. Marvell Technology Group has a 1 year low of $14.34 and a 1 year high of $27.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 14.42% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $656.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 28,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $682,346.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,084.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 338,057 shares of company stock valued at $8,659,346 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 198.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 27.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter valued at about $50,000.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.