Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given a $27.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $27.00 target price on Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MRVL. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Sunday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $24.55 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.96.
NASDAQ MRVL traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.29. 6,768,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,771,213. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average is $23.08. Marvell Technology Group has a 1 year low of $14.34 and a 1 year high of $27.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.07.
In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 28,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $682,346.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,084.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 338,057 shares of company stock valued at $8,659,346 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 198.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 27.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter valued at about $50,000.
About Marvell Technology Group
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.
