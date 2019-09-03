Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $208.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) will announce sales of $208.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marcus & Millichap’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $206.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $209.40 million. Marcus & Millichap posted sales of $210.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marcus & Millichap will report full year sales of $792.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $787.20 million to $797.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $836.75 million, with estimates ranging from $830.80 million to $842.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marcus & Millichap.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $209.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.33 million. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on MMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of MMI stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.51. 181,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.87. Marcus & Millichap has a 52 week low of $29.49 and a 52 week high of $43.50.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Labar sold 10,586 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $330,706.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 10,000 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $354,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,321,232.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,519,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,564,000 after buying an additional 258,029 shares during the last quarter. Southside Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,399,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 326,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,850,000 after buying an additional 134,600 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,202,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 1,553.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 102,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marcus & Millichap (MMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.