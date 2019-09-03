Manna Price Reaches $0.0006 (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Manna has a total market cap of $324,743.00 and $50.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Manna has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar. One Manna coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including FreiExchange and SouthXchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006690 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded 59.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Manna

Manna (CRYPTO:MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,479,939 coins and its circulating supply is 553,983,197 coins. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency . The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com

Buying and Selling Manna

Manna can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

