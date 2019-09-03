Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MNK. Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 price target on Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Mallinckrodt from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mallinckrodt from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Mallinckrodt to $7.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Mallinckrodt from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.06.

Shares of MNK stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.59 million, a P/E ratio of 0.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Mallinckrodt has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $35.27.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.55 million. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 18.96% and a negative net margin of 111.46%. Mallinckrodt’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mallinckrodt will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bryan M. Reasons bought 5,400 shares of Mallinckrodt stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $48,384.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,091.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 222.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 1,239.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 151.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

