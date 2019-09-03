Macquarie Analysts Give BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) a $11.00 Price Target

Macquarie set a $11.00 target price on BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $10.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackBerry currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.30.

Shares of BlackBerry stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,740,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,065. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.24. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.55 million. BlackBerry had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

