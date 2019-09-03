Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.35

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.35 and traded as high as $1.50. Luby’s shares last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 4,251 shares traded.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.77 million for the quarter. Luby’s had a negative return on equity of 17.00% and a negative net margin of 2.39%.
About Luby’s (NYSE:LUB)
Luby's, Inc provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Company-owned Restaurants, Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores.
