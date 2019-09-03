Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.35

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.35 and traded as high as $1.50. Luby’s shares last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 4,251 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.77 million for the quarter. Luby’s had a negative return on equity of 17.00% and a negative net margin of 2.39%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Luby’s stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) by 94.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,185 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Luby’s worth $25,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 32.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Luby’s (NYSE:LUB)

Luby's, Inc provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Company-owned Restaurants, Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores.

